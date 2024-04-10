Body recovered from bank of Brahmaputra in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The body of a young man was recovered from the bank of the Brahmaputra on Tuesday. The body was recovered from the Maligaon locality and was identified as that of Ajay Baruah.

Family members alleged foul play in the incident and mentioned that two people had lured him away on Monday night, ahead of the recovery of his body the next day. One of the accused was apprehended by police, while the other remains at large.

