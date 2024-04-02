Details of unidentified body recovered in Guwahati still not known

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An unidentified dead body was recovered near the Hero showroom located at the foot of the hill that houses the Kamakhya Temple on the afternoon of March 20.

Said to be an arround 40 years old male, he was said to be the victim of a road accident and the police had sent the body for post-mortem at GMCH. But even after 10 days of the incident, the investigators have failed to recover the identity of the victim. Meanwhile, the office of the DCP West Guwahati Police District has informed that a W T Message has been sent to all police stations and outposts regarding the incident inviting anyone who knows the identity of the missing person or his family details to contact the police immediately. It was mentioned that the victim was seen begging in the neighbourhood over the past year.

