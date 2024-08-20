Bomb hoax creates panic at City Centre Mall in GS Road, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A bomb hoax sparked chaos at the City Centre Mall in GS Road on Monday, creating panic among the shoppers and cinema-goers. The eight-storey building was immediately evacuated and shut down, with the PVR cinema hall also closing its doors.

Panic-stricken people were asked to leave the premises immediately as a precautionary measure. Police and the fire and emergency services arrived swiftly, and a warning sign was put up at the gate to alert others. A thorough search operation was launched to ensure everyone’s safety. After almost two hours, the search team and police did not find any bomb and they suspected that the threatening mail was a hoax.

