STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Following a warning from the banned militant group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) about planted explosives in Guwahati, city police embarked on an extensive search operation on Saturday night. The militant outfit claimed to have placed explosives at 24 locations across Assam, including Guwahati, as a protest against Independence Day celebrations.

Citing public safety concerns, ULFA-I revealed the bomb sites and urged residents to help locate and deactivate the devices. In response, Guwahati police launched a massive search operation, focussing on key areas like Hatigaon, Khanapara, Sixmile, Lastgate, ABC, and Dispur. The searches, described as "war-like" by witnesses, continued until the early hours of Sunday morning.

The police operation aimed to ensure public safety and prevent any potential blasts. A local youth who works in food delivery, praised the police efforts, suggesting that such stringent checks could have prevented the security breach if conducted before Independence Day.

