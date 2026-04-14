Bonda Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmilan Scaled Down to One Day in Tribute to Zubeen Garg

The organisers of the 42nd Bonda Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmilan have decided to scale back the event from its originally planned three-day schedule to a single day, as a mark of respect following the untimely passing of celebrated Assamese artiste Zubeen Garg.

The sanmilan will now be held on April 16 (2 Bohag), Thursday, at the playground of the Anchalik Sports and Cultural Development Centre, Bonda.

Committee Constituted for the Event

A committee has been formed to oversee the organisation of the sanmilan. Hemanta Talukdar will serve as president, with Runumi Boro Rangpi as executive president, Pankaj Tara as general secretary, and Narayan Kakoti Lalung as treasurer.

Jiten Rabha and Bindu Tara Medhi have been entrusted with the responsibilities of president and secretary of the cultural department respectively.

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