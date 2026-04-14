Guwahati

Bonda Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmilan Scaled Down to One Day in Tribute to Zubeen Garg

The 42nd Bonda Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmilan has been reduced from a three-day event to a single day on April 16 in memory of legendary Assamese artiste Zubeen Garg, with a special tribute programme planned in his honour.
Zubeen Garg
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The organisers of the 42nd Bonda Anchalik Rongali Bihu Sanmilan have decided to scale back the event from its originally planned three-day schedule to a single day, as a mark of respect following the untimely passing of celebrated Assamese artiste Zubeen Garg.

The sanmilan will now be held on April 16 (2 Bohag), Thursday, at the playground of the Anchalik Sports and Cultural Development Centre, Bonda.

Committee Constituted for the Event

A committee has been formed to oversee the organisation of the sanmilan. Hemanta Talukdar will serve as president, with Runumi Boro Rangpi as executive president, Pankaj Tara as general secretary, and Narayan Kakoti Lalung as treasurer.

Jiten Rabha and Bindu Tara Medhi have been entrusted with the responsibilities of president and secretary of the cultural department respectively.

 Also Read: Tributes to cultural icons mark this year’s Latasil Bihu celebrations

Programme Schedule

The event will begin in the morning with flag hoisting followed by a tribute offering.

A special tribute programme in memory of Zubeen Garg will be inaugurated by artist Munin Barua, while a cultural procession will be flagged off by social worker Parimal Choudhury.

Cultural group dance performances will follow the hoisting ceremony, along with various games and sports competitions through the day.

An ethnic group dance competition and a dance competition based on the songs of Zubeen Garg will also be held as part of the tribute.

The souvenir "Jetuka" will be formally unveiled on the occasion.

Zubeen Garg
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