Latasil Bihu 2026 to Pay Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg

GUWAHATI: Preparations are underway at Latasil Field — the historic ground where Guwahati's first public Bihu celebration was held nearly a century ago — but this year's festivities will carry a quieter, more reflective note.

Organisers of the Guwahati Bihu Sanmilan at Latasil have decided to shorten the event to four days and dedicate special tributes to two of Assam's most beloved cultural figures: Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg.

The event typically runs for five days, but the committee took the decision to scale back following the recent passing of Zubeen Garg.

"We had initially planned a five-day celebration, but after the unfortunate incident of his death, we decided to cut it short," a member of the organising committee said.

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