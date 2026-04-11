Latasil Bihu 2026 to Pay Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg

GUWAHATI: Preparations are underway at Latasil Field — the historic ground where Guwahati's first public Bihu celebration was held nearly a century ago — but this year's festivities will carry a quieter, more reflective note.
Organisers of the Guwahati Bihu Sanmilan at Latasil have decided to shorten the event to four days and dedicate special tributes to two of Assam's most beloved cultural figures: Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg.
The event typically runs for five days, but the committee took the decision to scale back following the recent passing of Zubeen Garg.
"We had initially planned a five-day celebration, but after the unfortunate incident of his death, we decided to cut it short," a member of the organising committee said.
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The tribute programme has been structured across two consecutive days.
April 14 will honour Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary singer and composer whose voice became inseparable from Assam's cultural identity over decades.
April 15 will be dedicated entirely to Zubeen Garg — a performer who, for many in the state, was the living spirit of Bihu.
For the organisers, Zubeen Garg was not just a regular performer — he was woven into the fabric of the Latasil celebrations themselves.
"He lived in Uzan Bazaar when he first came to Guwahati and performed here every year," the committee member recalled.
"People from across Assam have expressed their wish to be part of this tribute," he added, reflecting the widespread grief that has followed the singer's death.
Those behind the event were candid about the void his absence will leave this Bihu season.
"He may not be here anymore, but he will always remain in our hearts. We will always be grateful for what he gave us," the organiser said.
As stages go up at Latasil once again, the 2026 celebrations promise to be as much an act of remembrance as a festival — a moment for Assam to grieve, celebrate, and honour the voices that gave its culture its enduring sound.