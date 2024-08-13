Book of poems titled ‘Bidrohar Dabanal’ unveiled at Guwahati Press Club

GUWAHATI: On Sunday, a book of poems titled “Bidrohar Dabanal,” which is based on Kazi Nazrul Islam and Sukanta Bhattacharjee’s poems and translated into Assamese by the retired director of the Planning and Development Department, K. K. Sen, was unveiled by renowned educationist, Dr. Amarjyoti Chowdhury, in a grand celebration at the Guwahati Press Club. Chowdhury, in his inaugural address, lauded the noble initiative of Sen for translating the poems of two imminent poets in an attractive manner, which is obviously a very difficult task. Composer Sen, in his welcome address, expressed his pleasure at the presence of a galaxy of dignitaries in this celebration and also said that he had taken this initiative to illuminate Assamese literature with the creation of those famous poets. The distinguished guests in the dais also graced the celebration with their encouraging speeches. At the closing session, the publisher of the book, Rajen Bhattacharjee, appreciated the noble initiative of the Sen and welcomed all the guests for their presence and making the function most successful, stated a press release.

