Assam: Anthology of poems released in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: An anthology of poems composed by two journalists-cum-poets of Lakhimpur district, namely Dip Pratim Borah and Ziaul Ali was released on Tuesday. The anthology of poems, titled as ‘Kobita Kobita Loga Anubhav’ was released by Khirod Borah, the lecturer of Philosophy at RK Senior Secondary School and executive member of Lakhimpur Jila Xahitya Xabha. In this context, a ceremonial programme was organized at the auditorium of the RK Senior Secondary School located at Chaoldhowa.

The event was chaired by Khudiram Mudai, the adviser of the Subansiri Sakha Xahitya Xabha. A total of 20 poems composed by the both journalists-poets have been incorporated in the anthology of the poems which has been published by Subansiri Sakha Xahitya Xabha and Ayan Enterprise of Kadam. While releasing the book, Khirod Borah appreciated Dip Pratim Borah and Ziaul Ali for their relentless journey in the field of literary practice. Subansiri Sakha Xahitya Xabha president Jyotikamal Bora, secretary Devi Prasad Upadhyay, assistant secretaries Prashanta Saikia, RK Senior Secondary School lecturers Rajjyoti Saikia, Dikha Borah, Riju Hazarika, Rudreswar Baruah, Dr. Jeetu Dutta and others were present in the event as guests of honour.

