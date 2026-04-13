Book on India's Bond Market Launched at IIT Guwahati With Former RBI Governor's Foreword

A new book titled Indian Bond Market — Structure, Conduct and Macroeconomic Impact was launched at IIT Guwahati on April 11, 2026, drawing academics, economists, and financial experts for an intellectually engaging evening.

The book is co-authored by Dr Geetima Das Krishna and Prof. Biswajit Nag, with the foreword written by Dr D. Subbarao, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Distinguished guests including Prof. Devendra Jalihal, S.C. Das, and Prof. Gautam Mazumdar attended the launch, alongside faculty members from IIT Guwahati and other invited guests.

At the centre of the evening's discussion was a segment of the financial system that rarely makes headlines — the bond market.

While equity markets tend to dominate public conversation, bonds are often seen as the quieter, less glamorous alternative. Speakers at the event pushed back firmly against that perception, stressing that bonds are neither dull nor risk-free, and that overlooking them comes at a cost.

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