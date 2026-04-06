Two Books by Writer Runumi Devi Unveiled at Jalukbari Literary Event

Two new books by noted Assamese writer Runumi Devi were formally released at a literary programme held at the ME School premises within the Engineering College campus in Jalukbari, Guwahati.

The event was organized by the Maj Jalukbari Xahitya Xabha, one of the prominent units of the Axom Xahitya Xabha (AXX).

The event was presided over by branch president Niren Chandra Baishya, while vice-president Bipul Goswami conducted the proceedings. The programme commenced with a chorus titled “Chiro Chenehi Mor Bhasha Janani”, followed by an address outlining the objectives of the meeting delivered by branch secretary Pawan Bhattacharya.

The books, titled “Anubhabar Kothalit” and “Biyanam”, were formally released by retired broadcaster of All India Radio (AIR) Guwahati and poet Kaustubhamani Saikia, who lauded the author’s literary efforts. Associate Professor of the Assamese Department at Gauhati University, Dr Rekha Devi, in her address, emphasized the intrinsic link between folk culture and identity, stating that individual identity cannot be expressed in isolation from society.

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