Book Release Function to be Held at Guwahati Press Club

GUWAHATI: Socio cultural Organization, Pratishruti foundation is organizing a Book release function on Kamrupi Lokageet at Guwahati press club on dated October 26, 11 AM onwards. Ashok Book publication of Guwahati published the usefull book on Kamrupi lokageet “KAMRUPI LOKAGEET SAMIKSHA” written by the exponent as well as Radio and Doordarshan graded artist Dambarudhar Pathak . This book will be helpful for the learners, upcoming researcher, artists for further growth in these segments of folk music of Assam, stated by the organizer of Pratishruti Foundation, a press release stated.

