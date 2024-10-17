Assam: Late Dr Dimbeswar Chaliha’s two books released at Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Former Principal of DHSK College, eminent writer, Late Dr.Dimbeswar Chaliha’s two books were launched at Dibrugarh. Dr.Dimbeswar Chaliha translated the world famous book naturalist EPG’s ‘Wild Life of India’. The book was launched by Dr. Parmanand Mohanta, Retd. Professor, Department of Physics, Dibrugarh University. The second one was launched by Dr. Sashikanta Saikia, Principal, DHSK College and eminent writer.

Inaugurating the 1st book Dr. Mahanta said Dr. Chalia was a very knowledgeable person. Despite his important responsibilities as Principal he continued to write literature tirelessly. He said the Late Chaliha was an invaluable asset to the Assamese literary world and did much for literature.

Recalling his time with the Assam Science Society, Dr Mohanta said Chaliha’s work still inspires everyone. The book is about the wildlife of India, there is a detailed description of the places as well as the forests and wildlife of Assam. The foreword of the book was written at that time of Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

The programme began with a lantern lighting ceremony at the portrait of Late Dr. Dimbeswar Chaliha. The third edition of ‘Fechu Raja Hall’ was launched by Dr. Sashikanta Saikia, Principal, DHSK College. He said Dr.Chaliha was popular as a principal and well-established as a writer and literary figure. He was a writer, literary, a poet, naturalist and popular science writer.

He cited examples of many books he has written. Every book, he claimed, captures his essence of existence. He said the Assamese translation of ‘Wildlife of India’ book can be a handbook for researchers. The programme was moderated by Barnali Barua. Dr. Jayanta Madhav Chaliha, the late Dr. Dimbeswar Chaliha's son, stated the meeting's objectives.

Dr. Dimbeswar Chaliha’s wife Dalimi Chaliha expressed her feelings at the function. In the event Dr. Dilip Kumar Bhuyan, former Principal of MDKG College and Dr. Bharti Dutta, former Professor of DHSK College, National Award winning teacher, prominent writer Gandheshwar Saikia and several others remembered late Dr. Chaliha.

