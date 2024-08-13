Book review competition held at R.G. Baruah College in Guwahati

Guwahati: R.G. Baruah College’s Department of English organized an All Assam Inter-College Book Review Competition and a workshop on “How to Write Book Review” recently. The event, held annually, focused on “Northeast Literature” and witnessed massive participation from colleges across Assam.

The programme consisted of two sessions, i.e. a book review competition and a workshop. The competition was hosted by Assistant Professor, Department of English, Tania Tarannam, and the workshop featured a renowned writer and Sahitya Akademi winner, Dr. Pori Hiloidori, as the resource person. The principal, Dr. Pranjit Kr Nath, welcomed and encouraged the students in the opening ceremony of the event.

The first prize was bagged by Nishita Kerketta from H.P.B. Girls’ College, Golaghat, second prize was given to Debashree Ghosh from Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous); and third prize was won by Bidhika Roy from R.G. Baruah College. The event aimed to promote reading and writing among students, and the college’s principal, Dr. Pranjit Kr Nath, and HoD of English, Sarmistha Das, encouraged the participants in their pursuit of literary excellence, as stated in a press release.

Also read: Book of poems titled ‘Bidrohar Dabanal’ unveiled at Guwahati Press Club (sentinelassam.com)