Book "The Contribution of Marwari Assamese to the Social Life of Assam" Launched in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Anil Bora's book "The Contribution of Marwari Assamese to the Social Life of Assam" was launched at a function in Guwahati recently. The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Dr. Suryakanta Hazarika, president of Axam Xahitya Xabha, and Dr. Dayanand Pathak, retired professor, Pragjyotish College.

Dr. Hazarika launched the book and emphasized the significance of contributions from diverse ethnic groups in Assam, including the Marwari community. He suggested establishing a museum to showcase their contributions. Dr. Pathak described the book as crucial for today's time, highlighting the integration of Marwari society with Assamese society. He stressed the need for research on the Marwari community's contributions, citing examples like Haribilas Agrawal's publication of Srimanta Sankardeva's Kirtan Ghosha.

The provincial president of Marwari Sammelan, Kailash Kabra, briefed on the book's contents, emphasizing the commitment of Marwaris born in Assam to work for the state's betterment.

The event was compered by Sandeep Samaria, who began the programme with a song by Bhupen Hazarika and offered a vote of thanks. The programme concluded with the State Anthem "O Mur Apunar Desh."

