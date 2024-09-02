Assam: Book Titled ‘Mattak Janagustir Prachalito Xabdaxaili Aru Mattak’ Released in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A book written by eminent litterateur and educationist Lombeswar Chetia was launched at the Women’s College, Tinsukia, on Sunday. The book titled ‘Mattak Janagustir Prachalito Xabdaxaili Aru Mattak’ (The Prevailing Vocabulary of the Mattak community and the Mattak). Releasing the book Professor, Department of Assamese Dibrugarh University Dr Satyakam Barthakur, said the book will contribute to the enrichment of the Assamese language and will become a messenger of history by preserving the words that have disappeared in the cultural flow of the changing era. This book scripted about the language and words of the Mattak people will be a gift to the literary circle, said Dr. Borthakur. The event witnessed the presence of former SEBA Chairman Dhandev Mahanta, senior journalist Amalya Khatoniar, TDA Chairman Kajal Gohain, and Samagra Shiksha project officer Tridib Sarma Tamuli besides other guests, and the programme ended with a performance by singers Kamini Kumar Gohain and Amit Rajkhowa.

