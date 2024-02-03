Border Security Force seizes gold biscuits from Indo-Bangladesh international border

GUWAHATI: In yet another success in its drive against trans-border crimes, Border Security Force, troops deployed under Guwahati Frontier foiled smuggling bid and seized 8 gold biscuits on Indo-Bangladesh international border. Acting on an input, on Thursday, a special operation was launched and vigilant troops of BOP Jhikriof 138 Bn BSF observed and succeeded in seizing 8 gold biscuits (933.24 gms) worth approx. Rs.58.70 Lakh on Indo-Bangladesh border in bordering areas of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal). The seized items were handed over to the nearest custom office for further legal action.

Keeping in view the vulnerability of border, heightened activities of trans-border criminals and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always alert to thwart trans-border crimes including drug trafficking and are making all out efforts to prevent commission of such crimes, stated a press release.

