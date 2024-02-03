Guwahati: Mega career counseling programme and Career Fair organized at NEDFi House

GUWAHATI: Directorate of Employment and Craftsman Training under the Department of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship organized a Mega Career Counseling Programme and Career Fair at NEDFi House, in Guwahati on Friday. The endeavour was visioned by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and initiated by Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah in an attempt to create inquisitiveness and awareness among the students about careers. A total of 30 established institutions in the state and the nation have participated in this year’s career fair which has given the youth the opportunity to learn about various modern and non-traditional courses available in various institutions. The career counseling programme was attended by students from more than 200 educational institutions virtually, stated a press release.

Also Read:Guwahati: Entrepreneur Sudip De passes away

Also Watch: