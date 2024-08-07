Border Security Force seizes large quantities of contraband

Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) reported significant successes in combating smuggling and cross-border crimes along the India-Bangladesh international border. Despite challenging weather conditions and geographical difficulties, BSF personnel arrested nine individuals, including two Indian and seven Bangladeshi smugglers, seized 1.194 kilograms of gold, rescued 767 cattle from smuggling, and confiscated prohibited goods worth approximately 1.32 crore rupee.

The BSF continues to operate around the clock to secure the 509-kilometre stretch of the India-Bangladesh international border from the district of Cooch Behar (West Bengal) to South Salmara Mankachar district. To safeguard this designated international boundary, 11 BSF battalions and a small portion of the Water Wing are deployed.

With numerous villages situated close to the India-Bangladesh international border in Coochbehar (West Bengal) and taking advantage of rain and adverse weather, smugglers have attempted to execute their illicit activities by suddenly attacking duty personnel with sharp weapons and sticks, causing severe injuries, as stated in a press release.

