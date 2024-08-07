BSF intensifies vigil along India-Bangladesh border

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Troubles in Bangladesh have made the top officers of the Guwahati Frontier of the BSF get into a huddle in Guwahati today and review the situation along the India-Bangladesh border, anticipating various contingencies.

According to BSF officials, a state of high alert has been issued to address any potential security threat. Commanders at all levels have been directed to maintain the utmost vigilance and readiness to handle any unforeseen circumstances. They are to keep a strict watch on the border with augmented manpower and the formation of quick reaction teams (QRTs).

Manpower at border outposts (BOPs) has been increased, and all surveillance equipment is being utilised to its full capacity to ensure effective monitoring. Sub-units have been instructed to maintain high vigilance and be prepared to address any adverse situation promptly. Intelligence operations have been enhanced to provide real-time information, ensuring any emerging threats are swiftly identified and neutralised.

According to officials, India and Bangladesh share a 4096-km border, with 509 km from Kooch Behar to South Salmara-Mankachar under the jurisdiction of the BSF, Guwahati Frontier. The Guwahati Frontier has deployed 11 BSF battalions and one water wing to guard this stretch, all of which are now on high alert. The force has intensified surveillance at the Land Customs Station.

