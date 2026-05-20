Brahmaputra Board Reviews River Basin Management: Flood Control, Digital Reforms and State Water Governance in Northeast India

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Brahmaputra Board held the 14th Meeting of its High-Powered Review Board (HPRB) on May 19, 2026 in Guwahati under the chairmanship of C. R. Patil, with participation from senior Union ministers, including Sarbananda Sonowal and Raj Bhushan Choudhary, along with officials from the Centre, North Eastern states, technical experts and stakeholders.

The meeting reviewed the progress of river basin management initiatives under the Brahmaputra Board, including flood and erosion control, springshed rejuvenation, master plan preparation, digital transformation, and institutional reforms. Officials informed that 76 river basins and sub-basins have now been identified for preparation and updation of master plans covering the Brahmaputra and Barak river systems, with the use of advanced technologies such as GIS, remote sensing, LiDAR and hydrological modelling.

The HPRB appreciated the Board's progress over the last two years and discussed its transformation into a modern, technology-driven River Basin Organization, with emphasis on strengthening technical units, improving governance systems, and enhancing coordination with states in the North Eastern Region and West Bengal. Reviews were also conducted on ongoing flood management and anti-erosion projects across Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura.

On the occasion, the Union Minister for Jal Shakti launched the State Water Reforms Framework (SWRF), a national initiative aimed at benchmarking water governance reforms across States and Union Territories. The framework includes 75 indicators across five key dimensions and seeks to promote data-driven, transparent and competitive federalism in water management.

The meeting also featured the release of publications and documentaries highlighting traditional water management practices of the North East, including indigenous systems such as the Dong system, bamboo drip irrigation and paddy-cum-fishery practices. The Board emphasized the importance of integrating traditional knowledge with modern water resource planning.

The HPRB concluded with a commitment to strengthening inter-state coordination, improving institutional capacity and advancing sustainable river basin management aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

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