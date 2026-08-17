Brahmaputra Calling Quiz Marks Independence Day with 103 Teams Celebrating India’s River Heritage

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Assam, organised the fourth edition of the ‘Brahmaputra Calling – Open India Quiz’ at Royal Global University on August 15 as part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations.

Themed “India’s Rivers, Waterways & Seafaring Heritage”, the quiz attracted 103 teams from across the Northeast, New Delhi and Kolkata, highlighting India’s riverine, inland waterway and maritime heritage.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal conveyed Independence Day greetings to participants and organisers through a video message. He highlighted the importance of such initiatives in encouraging young people to learn about India’s history, culture and national heritage, as well as the role of Assam and the Northeast in the country’s inland waterways sector.

Historian and author Prof (Dr) Hindol Sengupta, who attended as chief guest, said India’s rivers have shaped its civilisational, economic and cultural history and initiatives such as the quiz could help reconnect younger generations with this heritage.

IWAI Regional Office, Guwahati, Director (I/C) Prabin Bora said the initiative aimed to increase awareness of inland waterways and their role in trade, connectivity, culture and economic development.

The quiz was conducted by quizmaster Dr Vinay Upadhyay and the Quriozzity team. Jitaditya Narzary and Biswajit Sarma won the competition, followed by Rajibul Awal and Sayantan Saikia in second place and Biswajyoti Saikia and Mridul Ram Kalita in third. The first three teams received cash prizes of Rs 25,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively, along with certificates and prizes for other finalists.

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