Brahmaputra, Disang Rivers Swell Above Warning Marks as Floods Hit Assam’s North Bank

Floodwaters wash away culvert

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Following incessant rains in parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the past few days, the Brahmaputra is maintaining a rising trend from Dibrugarh to Guwahati, and floods knocked the North Bank.

According to the CWC’s (Central Water Commission) morning bulletin, the water level of the Brahmaputra is maintaining a rising trend in Dibrugarh, Neamatighat, Tezpur and Guwahati. Significantly, in Dibrugarh and Neamatighat, the water level of the mighty river is above the warning level. The water level of the river in Dibrugarh was 104.99 m against the warning level of 104.7 m, and that of Neamatighat was 85.02 m against the warning level of 84.54 m this morning.

The Subansiri and the Kopili are also maintaining rising trends at various stretches. The Disang River is also flowing above the danger level at Nanglamoraghat in the Sivasagar district.

Flood waters inundated a stretch of the Gogamukh-Dhakuakhana connecting state highway in the Lakhimpur district, disrupting the movement of vehicular traffic this morning. Floodwaters washed away a culvert in the Narayanpur area in the Lakhimpur district today.

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