BrainSight.AI CEO Speaks on AI in Healthcare at Guwahati University

GUWAHATI — Assam down town University (AdtU) recently hosted a session titled "AI in Healthcare: Transforming Tomorrow," featuring BrainSight.AI Co-Founder and CEO Laina Emmanuel as the guest speaker.

The session gave students an inside view of how artificial intelligence is being applied in real-world medical settings — from diagnostics to patient care and beyond.

Neurosurgery, MRI, and the VoxelBox Platform

Emmanuel walked participants through BrainSight.AI's work in neurosurgery, with a focus on precision-driven technologies including the company's VoxelBox platform.

Students were introduced to emerging areas such as human connectomics, MRI advancements, and tractography — fields sitting at the intersection of neuroscience and artificial intelligence that are reshaping how brain conditions are diagnosed and treated.

The session also featured an interactive discussion on career opportunities in AI-driven healthcare, giving students a practical perspective on what pathways exist in this rapidly growing field.

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