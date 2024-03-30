BSF ADG Ravi Gandhi visits Bangladesh border, reviews security scenario

GUWAHATI: Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General BSF (Eastern Command), Kolkata, during his visit to BSF Guwahati Frontier, reviewed the prevailing security scenario on the Indo-Bangladesh international border. The ADG was briefed by Dinesh Kumar Yadav, IPS, IG BSF Guwahati Frontier, and staff officers about operational preparedness, measures to combat various challenges on the Indo-Bangladesh border, and transborder crimes.

The ADG also visited the Border Outposts (BOPs) on the Indo-Bangladesh international border under sector HQ Gopalpur, Coochbehar (WB), and Dhubri (Assam), interacted with field commanders, took stock of the security scenario, reviewed the border domination plan, and assessed operational preparedness in order to make Indo-Bangladesh international border crime-free.

During the visit, Gandhi interacted with the bordermen and addressed Sainik Sammelan. He applauded the tireless efforts and dedication of bordermen in safeguarding the borders and the efforts made by BSF Guwahati Frontier to control crime on the Indo-Bangladesh border. ADG also praised the BSF troops for effective and efficient guarding of the international border, a press release said.

