BSF, Frontier Guwahati Celebrate Diwali with Unity and Enthusiasm

Guwahati: In a heartfelt celebration of Diwali, Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Frontier Guwahati, Sanjay Gaur, joined BSF Jawans deployed on Border to mark the festival of lights. The event was a vibrant display of camaraderie, unity, and the indomitable spirit of those guarding the nation’s borders.

The celebration included traditional rituals, cultural performances, and the lighting of diyas, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Inspector General Sanjay Gaur addressed the troops, emphasizing the importance of Diwali as a time for reflection, gratitude, and hope. He commended the dedication and sacrifice of the Bordermen, who work tirelessly round the clock on the farthest frontiers of the nation at the International Border to ensure the safety and security of the nation.

In his message to all BSF families and Indian citizens, Inspector General Shri Gaur stated, “This Diwali, let us celebrate the values of peace, harmony, and togetherness. I extend my warmest wishes to the families of our brave Bordermen and to all Indians. May this festival bring joy, prosperity, and strength to every home. Let us unite in our resolve to safeguard our nation and uphold the spirit of Diwali,” stated a press release.

