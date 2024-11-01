Assam: Karimganj celebrates Kali Puja and Diwali with Ram Mandir-themed pandal

Karimganj: A Kali Puja and Diwali pandal themed after the Ram Mandir has attracted many devotees in Karimganj district. The celebrations are lively, with a significant number of people visiting the beautifully decorated pandal to offer prayers to Goddess Kali.

Local MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha shared his thoughts stating, “After pran pratishtha of Ram Lala in Ram temple, many people want to visit the Ram temple, but many don’t visit due to financial problems.” He added, “We have tried to create this pandal as a Ram Mandir, and every person who believes in Sanatan Dharma wants to visit the Ram Mandir. We want to expand the ideology of Lord Ram among all sections of people.” Also referred to as Shyama Puja, as Goddess Kali is often known as Shyama, the festival is also observed in Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and certain regions of Maharashtra. The festival signifies the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Local markets are experiencing high foot traffic as people shop for festive items like sweets (mithai), diyas, rangoli materials, new clothes, and gifts. Popular Bengali sweets like rasgulla, Sandesh, and Mishti doi are in high demand during Diwali. Across India, cities are decked out for Diwali celebrations. People have decorated their houses with colorful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy. Ayodhya made history during the ‘Deepotsav-2024’ celebrations on Wednesday evening by setting two Guinness World Records. The Ayodhya district administration, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, illuminated the Saryu River with over 25 lakh diyas, marking the largest display of oil lamps ever recorded. Another record was set for the most people performing ‘diya’ rotation simultaneously. Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. (ANI)

Also Read: Bharat Vikash Parishad Dhubri Unit Distributes Earthen Lamps and Sweets to the Underprivileged for Diwali

Also Watch: