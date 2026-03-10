BSF Guwahati Frontier to Hold 67th Pension Adalat on March 11 at Patgaon

The Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier will organise its 67th Pension Adalat on March 11 at the Frontier Headquarters in Patgaon, Assam, providing a dedicated forum for BSF pensioners and their family members from across the Northeast to resolve pension-related grievances.

The session will be held from 9:30 am to 5 pm and is open to eligible pensioners and their families from all seven northeastern states.

Pension officials and concerned authorities will be present at the Adalat to review and address issues related to documentation, payment irregularities, and other pending pension matters on the spot.

