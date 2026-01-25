Meghalaya: BSF distributes 155 appointment letters at 18th Rozgar Mela in Shillong

SHILLONG: The 18th Rozgar Mela was held at the BSF Campus, Umpling, Shillong, with 155 candidates from Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh receiving appointment letters for various Central Government departments. Inspector General Om Prakash Upadhyay, BSF Meghalaya, who was the chief guest, congratulated the recruits and called the programme a flagship initiative creating opportunities for the next generation.

DIG Ratan Lal Bagaria highlighted that the Rozgar Mela reflects the government's focus on employment generation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. At Shillong, 76 candidates joined BSF, 42 CRPF, 20 ITBP, and 11 Assam Rifles, among others. The event also featured a virtual address by the Prime Minister, who noted that over 61,000 young men and women nationwide are beginning new careers in public service and national security. (PIB)

