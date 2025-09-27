BSNL Assam gears up for launch of Swadeshi 4G stack by PM Narendra Modi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Assam Telecom Circle on Friday held a press briefing in Guwahati to announce preparations for the nationwide launch of the Swadeshi 4G stack and saturation sites, scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27.

Addressing the media, Ashok Kumar Jha, Chief General Manager of BSNL Assam Telecom Circle, highlighted the significance of the initiative, describing it as a global technological breakthrough that not only enhances connectivity but also bridges the digital divide, particularly in rural and remote communities. The launch will take place simultaneously across eight states, with Assam serving as one of the key venues. The programme here will be attended by Union Minister of DoNER and Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Jha underlined that India’s indigenous 4G stack places the country among a select group of just five nations worldwide capable of building and deploying a complete mobile network system. The milestone also coincides with BSNL’s 25th Foundation Year, marking its resurgence from years of challenges to becoming the flag bearer of India’s telecom revolution.

According to BSNL, a total of 92,633 sites are being launched nationwide, delivering high-speed 4G connectivity to 22 million subscribers, including 2 million first-time users. Under the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) 4G project, BSNL is executing 14,180 sites, while private operators RJIO and Airtel are covering 4,723 sites, together extending coverage to 26,707 remote villages.

A notable feature of the project is the establishment of 18,903 solar-powered telecom towers, forming India’s largest green telecom network.

The Swadeshi 4G initiative is expected to herald a new chapter in India’s telecom journey, reflecting the nation’s growing self-reliance in high-tech manufacturing, innovation, and digital infrastructure development.

