We will Not Spare Anyone: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Shyamkanu Mahanta blacklisted; DGP forms SIT; PILs filed in HC

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Numerous questions have been raised regarding the events leading to Zubeen Garg’s sudden and untimely death. Regarding this, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today emphasized, “We will not spare anyone.” The state government has already initiated several steps towards resolving the issue.

One of the significant steps taken by the Assam government is the blacklisting of Shyam Kanu Mahanta, the organiser of the Northeast Festival. The CM said, “The state government has decided to prohibit Shyamkanu Mahanta and any organisations associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within the state of Assam. The state government will also request the Government of India not to extend any financial assistance or sponsorship to him in any manner. The state government will also not provide any financial grant, advertisement or sponsorship to any event with which he is associated.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister today held a high-level meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP, and ADGP (CID) regarding Zubeen’s untimely death. The CM later said, “I have instructed the DGP to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) with the best officers of Assam Police. The viscera sample will be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory, New Delhi, for detailed examination. The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity.”

On the direction of the CM, a 10-member SIT headed by MP Gupta, SDGP (CID), was constituted. The SIT has been mandated to complete the investigation in a transparent and time-bound manner.

On the other hand, two PILs were today filed in the Gauhati High Court—one by Palash Ranjan Baruah and Abhijeet Sarma and the other by Sandeep Chamaria—regarding Zubeen’s untimely death. Interestingly, Palash Ranjan Baruah and Abhijeet Sarma had filed separate FIRs yesterday, alleging that the circumstances of Zubeen’s death may not have been natural, and, through the FIRs, they sought scrutiny of Shyamkanu Mahanta and others associated with the Northeast Festival, who were reportedly with Zubeen in Singapore. They cited potential negligence or complicity of Shyamkanu and others in Zubeen’s death.

