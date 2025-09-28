BTC poll results highlight rejection to BJP: APCC president Gaurav Gogoi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all Congress leaders, workers, and supporters who worked tirelessly during the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

“The results of the BTC elections represent a clear rejection by the people of the BJP government, which has been in power at both the state and central levels for over a decade,” Gogoi said. He noted that under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, the BJP’s seat count in this election saw a significant decline compared to the 2020 BTC elections, when the party, led by then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, had performed strongly.

Gogoi further pointed out that BJP’s ally, the UPPL, weakened considerably in this election, largely due to the influence and direct intervention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Highlighting the Congress party’s efforts over the past few months, Gogoi said, “Our party has strengthened its organizational base in BTR’s rural areas. Our MLAs and workers have worked relentlessly, and our candidates have campaigned tirelessly without seeking any personal credit.”

Looking ahead, he emphasized that the Congress will continue to work hard across BTR districts, stating, “Success comes gradually and only through sustained hard work.” Gogoi also congratulated BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary for securing a decisive victory and wished him success in the future.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg: MP Gaurav Gogoi hails Rahul Gandhi for paying tribute in CWC resolution

Also Watch: