Assam: BPF stages a comeback with 28 seats in 40-member BTC

Party to stake claim today; oath taking on October 3

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The BPF has made a comeback with a landslide victory in the BTC elections by winning 28 seats in the 40-seat Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The party is set to form the council government for the 4th time. The party will stake claim to form the council government before the governor tomorrow and take oath on October 3.

The counting of votes of the Fakiragram (Non-ST) constituency ended at 8.30 am today.

While the ruling UPPL got only seven seats against 13 in 2020, the BJP won only five seats against seven in the last election.

The BPF has decided to meet Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to stake a claim to form the next council government on September 28. The first meeting of the Policy Making Body (PMB) was held at Bodoland Guest House this evening.

In a press meet at Bodoland Guest House on Saturday evening, Hagrama Mohilary said that his party discussed the swearing-in ceremony and next course of action. He said, "I am sure that people of different communities supported the BPF. They lost faith in the UPPL as they failed to deliver on their promises."

On the possible alliance with the BJP, he said there had been no formal talk on it. He also said he would welcome if the UPPL came forward with the BPF-led government. "We got the people's mandate, and thus we have responsibilities to fulfil their expectations," he said, adding that they would ensure peace and progress in the region.

Mohilary also said he accepted his defeat in the Chirang Duar constituency to former BTC Deputy Chief Kampa Borgoyari.

BPF vice president Sudha Basumatary said the BPF winning team will pay homage to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. He said the PMB had unanimously selected Hagrama Mohilary as the leader of the BTC Legislature Party with Rihon Daimary as the deputy leader. He also said the PMB will invite the Governor, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pradyut Manikya Debbarma, president of the Tipra Motha Party and titular king of Tripura, as the special guests.

The BPF candidates who emerged victorious are Hagrama Mohilary (Deborgaon), William Narzary (Jamuduar), James Basumatary (Nichima), Rabiram Narzary (Kachugaon), Begum Aktara Ahmed (Mathanguri), Dhaneswar Goyari (Baokhungri), Dhiraj Borgoyary (Sobaijhar), Diganta Goyary (Salbari), Fresh Muchahari (Dhwnsri), Tridip Daimary (Harisinga), Charan Boro (Rowta), Rihon Daimary (Bhairabkunda), Augustus Tigga (Dhira), Sukursingh Muchahari (Chirang), Ganesh Kochari (Suklai Serfang), Khalibur Rahman (Thuribari), Moon Moon Brahma (Parbatjhora), Derhasat Basumatary (Salakati), Lwmsrao Daimari (Khoirabari), Shyam Sundi (Pasnoi Serfang), Prakash Basumatary (Dotma), Paul Toppo ( Nonai Serfang), Mrityunjay Narzary (Saraibil), Paniram Brahma (Kajalgaon), Maheswar Basumatary (Goreswar), Jubiraj Basumatary (Banargaon), Jagadish Sarkar (Mudoibari) and Izamul Hoque (Fakiragram).

The UPPL won one seat each in the Kokrajhar, Chirang, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts. The UPPL winners are Pramod Boro (Goibari), Kampa Borgoyari (14-Chirang Duar), Wilson Hasda (Srirampur), Rakesh Brahma (Mushalpur), Mantu Boro (Koklabari), Dhananjay Basumatary (Manas Serfang) and Daobaisa Boro (Bhergaon).

The BJP winners are Bijit Gwra Basumatary (Darangajuli), Rekha Rani Das Boro (Baganpara), Lakhi Das (Nagrijuli), Arjun Daimary (Khaling Duar) and Bhajan Das (Nagrijuli).

Also Read: BPF's Stunning Return: Hagrama Mohilary Wins BTC