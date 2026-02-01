BTC Secretariat Incident: Abhijit Sinha Appointed Secretary to Inquiry Panel

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has appointed Abhijit Sinha as secretary to the one-man inquiry commission constituted to probe the incident that occurred at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat in Kokrajhar on November 29, 2025. According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel, Dispur, Sinha, who is currently serving as Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Women & Child Development Department, will hold the additional charge in the interest of public service. Justice (Retd.) Hirendra Nath Sarma, a former Judge of the Gauhati High Court, leads the one-man inquiry commission. The Commission has been tasked with enquiring into the facts and circumstances leading to the incident at the BTC Secretariat and submitting its findings to the government.

