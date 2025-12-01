Assam: Prohibitory order issued in Kokrajhar after BTC secretariat incident

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The District Magistrate of Kokrajhar has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, with immediate effect across the BTC Secretariat Complex and adjoining town areas, following an unlawful incident inside the BTC Secretariat on November 29.

Taking note of previous instances of breach of public order in the district and the need for immediate preventive measures, the District Magistrate, Masanda M Pertin, has restricted all processions within Kokrajhar town to ensure uninterrupted commute for the public and promulgated specific prohibitions. The order prohibits assembly of more than four persons in any public place within the BTC Secretariat campus and Kokrajhar town area, any form of procession, rally, demonstration, march, gherao, blockade, or sit-in within the notified area without prior written permission from the District Magistrate, entry of any student group or organization into the BTC Secretariat premises without proper authorization, picketing, sloganeering, display of banners, placards, or loudspeakers near any government office within the notified area, carrying of sticks, lathis, daos, sharp weapons, inflammable materials, explosive substances, or any object that can be used to cause injury or damage, unauthorized meetings inside or around the Secretariat campus, obstruction or attempt to obstruct government officials from carrying out their lawful duties, organizing melas/fairs without obtaining permission, pillion riding, use of tinted glass in vehicles, use of microphones outdoors without permission, carrying out any torch light (Mashaal) processions, any damage, defacement, or vandalism of government property, which would be treated as a punishable offence.

However, exemptions have been provided for government officials on official duty with mandatory ID, Executive Magistrates, personnel of police, Army, CAPFs, emergency services, senior citizens, women, and children below 12 years for routine movement, and individuals with written permission from the District Magistrate.

Violation of this order would be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and other relevant provisions related to trespass, obstruction of public servants, and destruction of public property. The order allows any aggrieved person to submit a written objection seeking modification, relaxation, or cancellation before the District Magistrate.

The order comes into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

Also Read: BTC Secretariat Sealed Off After Violent Student Protest in Kokrajhar