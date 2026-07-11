Budget a document of betrayal: Anusuchit Jati Yuva Chatra Parishad, Assam (AJYCPA)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Anusuchit Jati Yuva Chatra Parishad, Assam (AJYCPA) has strongly criticised the Assam Budget 2026-27, describing it as a “document of complete betrayal” that fails to address the welfare and development of the state’s Scheduled Caste (SC) communities.

AJYCPA president, Rubul Das, alleged that the budget lacks any significant scheme, project, financial allocation or development plan aimed at the overall progress of Assam or the welfare of its indigenous communities.

Das claimed that the budget does not include any dedicated initiative for the nearly 40 lakh Scheduled Caste population of the state. He alleged that the earlier Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan had effectively been discontinued, with the government only announcing scholarships for SC students.

The organisation also criticised the government’s decision to prioritise projects such as direct flight connectivity between Guwahati and Abu Dhabi while, according to it, ignoring the needs of indigenous Scheduled Caste communities in Assam.

Referring to the Rs 144 crore allocations for the Fisheries Department, Das further alleged that the budget failed to honour Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s pre-election announcement made on March 10 regarding the formation of a Scheduled Caste Development Council. He claimed that the omission amounted to a breach of the government’s electoral promise.

The president also questioned the role of the state’s nine Scheduled Caste MLAs, asking why they did not press the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister to include a special welfare package for the SC community in the budget.

The AJYCPA announced that it would soon meet Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah to demand an Rs 5,000 crore special package for the development and welfare of the Scheduled Caste community in Assam.

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