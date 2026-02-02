Budget people-centric with focus on Northeast: State BJP Dilip Saikia

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: State BJP President and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting what he described as a “people-centric” Union Budget for 2026–27.

Saikia stated that the Budget is beneficial not only for Assam but for the entire country. He said that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has been registering an annual economic growth rate of 3.2 percent and is steadily moving forward alongside India’s leading developed states.

Highlighting the key allocations for the Northeast, Saikia said the Union Budget has given special importance to the region. He pointed out that Rs 800 crore has been earmarked for forest areas in the Northeast, Rs 400 crore for promoting cultural exchange through indigenous festivals, Rs 300 crore for tourism development, and an additional Rs 1,000 crore for the Brahmaputra Valley.

Also Read: CM Sarma Praises Budget's Boost for Assam's Growth