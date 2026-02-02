CM Sarma Lauds Budget's Focus on Assam's Growth and New Employment Opportunities

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his views on the Budget 2026, presented in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, saying the budget strikes a fine balance between India’s global aspirations and grassroots development. He also mentioned the budget’s outcomes in terms of Assam’s development.

Taking to his X handle, the CM said, “Compliments to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji for presenting the #ViksitBharatBudget2026, which strikes a fine balance between India’s global aspirations and grassroots development... Assam and the Eastern region stand to benefit meaningfully from this reform-orientated Budget... (1) The formal acceptance of the 16th Finance Commission recommendations is expected to enhance Assam’s share in tax devolution to 3.258% from 3.128%, providing greater fiscal space for development. Overall transfer to our state is set to increase substantially through this budget... (2) The Budget places a strong thrust on futuristic industries—semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, data centres, chemical parks, and rare earths—creating new employment opportunities for the youth... (3) The announcement of Self-Help Marts (SHE-Marts) will further strengthen Assam’s efforts towards building a robust ecosystem of Lakhpati Didis under #MMUA... (4) The emphasis on skilling aligns well with Assam’s vision to emerge as a trusted hub for skilled professionals in healthcare, AI, and allied sectors... (5) Targeted support for fisheries, commercial farming, and Amrit Sarovars will benefit farmers and cooperatives alike... (6) New tourism circuits in the Northeast, along with investments in infrastructure and public transport in Tier-3 and Tier-4 towns, will accelerate Assam’s urbanisation and connectivity... (7) The focus on the Orange Economy opens new avenues for creative talent and content creators in the region... (8) We also welcome the decision to upgrade the National Mental Health Institute at Tezpur, which will significantly strengthen specialised healthcare services in Assam... (9) This budget provides Rs 2 lakh crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, which will accelerate infrastructure activities in Assam. And it also has a provision of Rs 6,812 crore for the development of the North-East, underlining the Modi government’s sustained focus on the region... The Budget’s continued emphasis on fiscal discipline and price stability is equally commendable.”

