Guwahati

Burglars Hit Four Shops in Single Night at Narengi's Kalangpar Market, Rs 9 Lakh Looted From Jeweller

Thieves cut through tin roofing and ceilings to break into Chintamani Jewellers, Narengi Wine Shop, Maa Dresser and a cell centre at Kalangpar Bazar; Noonmati Police have launched an investigation.
Theft Cases
Representative Image
Published on

A major coordinated burglary was reported in Guwahati after thieves targeted four commercial establishments at Kalangpar Bazar in Narengi Tiniali in a single night, making off with gold and silver ornaments, cash, liquor, and garments worth several lakhs of rupees.

The four shops targeted were Chintamani Jewellers, Narengi Wine Shop, Maa Dresser, and a cell centre in the same market area.

Also Read: Dispur Police Arrest Three for Copper Theft, Stolen Materials Recovered

According to reports, the miscreants gained entry into the shops by cutting through tin roofing and ceilings — a method that allowed them to bypass ground-level security measures. At Chintamani Jewellers, the burglars additionally broke open the door and decamped with gold and silver ornaments and cash worth approximately Rs 9 lakh.

At the wine shop, thieves stole cash and bottles of liquor. Valuable garments and cash amounting to several lakhs were taken from the two other establishments targeted during the night.

All four shop owners lodged separate complaints at Noonmati Police Station following the incident. Police personnel reached the spot soon after and have launched an investigation into the case.

Theft
burglars

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com