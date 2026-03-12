Burglars Hit Four Shops in Single Night at Narengi's Kalangpar Market, Rs 9 Lakh Looted From Jeweller

A major coordinated burglary was reported in Guwahati after thieves targeted four commercial establishments at Kalangpar Bazar in Narengi Tiniali in a single night, making off with gold and silver ornaments, cash, liquor, and garments worth several lakhs of rupees.

The four shops targeted were Chintamani Jewellers, Narengi Wine Shop, Maa Dresser, and a cell centre in the same market area.

Also Read: Dispur Police Arrest Three for Copper Theft, Stolen Materials Recovered