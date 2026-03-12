Burglars Hit Four Shops in Single Night at Narengi's Kalangpar Market, Rs 9 Lakh Looted From Jeweller

A major coordinated burglary was reported in Guwahati after thieves targeted four commercial establishments at Kalangpar Bazar in Narengi Tiniali in a single night, making off with gold and silver ornaments, cash, liquor, and garments worth several lakhs of rupees.
The four shops targeted were Chintamani Jewellers, Narengi Wine Shop, Maa Dresser, and a cell centre in the same market area.
According to reports, the miscreants gained entry into the shops by cutting through tin roofing and ceilings — a method that allowed them to bypass ground-level security measures. At Chintamani Jewellers, the burglars additionally broke open the door and decamped with gold and silver ornaments and cash worth approximately Rs 9 lakh.
At the wine shop, thieves stole cash and bottles of liquor. Valuable garments and cash amounting to several lakhs were taken from the two other establishments targeted during the night.
All four shop owners lodged separate complaints at Noonmati Police Station following the incident. Police personnel reached the spot soon after and have launched an investigation into the case.