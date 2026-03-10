Dispur Police Arrest Three for Copper Theft, Stolen Materials Recovered

A team from Dispur Police Station arrested three individuals in connection with a theft case and recovered a quantity of stolen copper materials from their possession.

The arrested individuals were identified as Mehedi Alom of Lahorighat, Ajmal Ali of Patacharkuchi, and Sahabuddin Khan of Notboma Panchali.

During the operation, police recovered stolen copper pipes along with a large quantity of other copper materials believed to have been taken from multiple locations. All seized items were taken into custody and legal proceedings have been initiated against the three accused.

Also Read: Man arrested with stolen water pipes and burglary tools in Guwahati