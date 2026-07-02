Burglars loot premium smartphones worth nearly Rs 30 lakh from Guwahati mobile store

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Unidentified burglars allegedly decamped with mobile phones valued at nearly Rs 30 lakh after breaking into a mobile handset store in Guwahati’s Maligaon area during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The burglary took place at Daksh Communication, located in Bharali Complex, after the shop had closed for the day. According to preliminary information, the owner had left the premises before the miscreants forced their way into the store and stole a large number of expensive mobile phones. The stolen items reportedly included several premium smartphones, among them multiple Apple iPhones, resulting in an estimated loss of between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh. The offenders also allegedly damaged two CCTV cameras installed inside the shop, apparently in an attempt to destroy evidence and avoid identification.

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