Businessman Ajit Baro found dead in Guwahati lodge

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The body of a man from Kekerikuchi in the Baksa district of the state was recovered under mysterious circumstances from a lodge in Guwahati on Saturday. Identified as Ajit Baro, the victim checked into Room Number 306 of a lodge in Basistha Chariali on March 6. He reportedly did not leave the room since Friday afternoon, and the body was found hanging on Saturday. Basistha Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

