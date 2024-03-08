Guwahati Man Found Dead Inside Shillong Hotel Room

SHILLONG: In an unfortunate incident, a middle-aged man from the Beltola area of Guwahati was found dead inside a hotel room in Meghalaya's Shillong on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Sijo Joseph, who was found dead at the Hotel Assembly located in the Police Bazaar area.

East Khasi Hills district SP Rituraj Ravi said that Joseph did not come out of his hotel room for more than a day, as a result of which, the hotel authorities were prompted to call the police, who eventually broke open the door and found the lifeless body lying on the bed.