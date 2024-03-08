Guwahati Man Found Dead Inside Shillong Hotel Room

SHILLONG: In an unfortunate incident, a middle-aged man from the Beltola area of Guwahati was found dead inside a hotel room in Meghalaya's Shillong on Thursday.
According to police, the deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Sijo Joseph, who was found dead at the Hotel Assembly located in the Police Bazaar area.
East Khasi Hills district SP Rituraj Ravi said that Joseph did not come out of his hotel room for more than a day, as a result of which, the hotel authorities were prompted to call the police, who eventually broke open the door and found the lifeless body lying on the bed.
The SP informed that they did not find any signs of foul play and added that an overdose of sedatives and antidepressants cost Joseph his life.
The top cop revealed that the corpse had been sent for autopsy following the incident. The family of the deceased was contacted and further investigation has been initiated, the SP added.
Meanwhile, an unidentified illness has been reported in villages falling under Goalpara district's Dwarka Gaon Panchayat, sparking concerns among its residents.
As many as 14 people have lost their lives so far due to this mysterious illness, whose symptoms are similar to that of jaundice.
As per official sources, the illness has claimed 11 lives till now but the data compiled since December reveals that 14 individuals have succumbed to it.
No. 1 Borjhar-Nadiapara, Bamundanga, Dwapara, and Mojaipara are the villages which have been affected by the outbreak that has incited a sense of panic among the locals. Among the deceased, residents of Tilapara and Chotadamal villages are prominent.
The heath department teams are present in the affected areas, collecting crucial information and monitoring the condition of patients closely.