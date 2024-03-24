Businessman from Guwahati abducted by unknown miscreants

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a sensational development, a businessman from Guwahati was allegedly abducted by unknown miscreants.

The victim, identified as Pradip Jaiswal, a resident of the Fatasil locality of the city, has been reportedly missing since Sunday. His mobile phone has also reportedly been switched off since then.

But according to sources, his two-wheeler was recovered near Saraighat in Guwahati today with a fake suicide note in the vehicle. The signature on the note did not match that of the businessman.

