Tripura: Tripura Man Receives 12-Year Sentence for Abducting and Raping Wife’s Sister

TRIPURA: A special court has sentenced Rajib Karmakar of Tripura to 12 years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping his younger sister. Special public prosecutor Mr. Paltu Das confirmed and stated they have been convicted under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POSCO). Karmakar’s despicable behavior included repeated rape of a minor and violent abuse of his wife, the victim’s elder sister.

As the prosecution reported, the convict married the victim's elder sister five years ago. Soon after that he has resorted to the physical and psychological abuse of his wife, causing great distress to the family. The situation escalated when the employee started making inappropriate advances towards his wife’s younger sister. When the victim thought of revealing this ordeal to his parents, he was met with threats to harm his elder sister again. The heinous cruelty escalated in the month of June, 2021 when the employee arranged for the minor to be kidnapped. Seizing this opportunity, he took his wife to a relative’s house, then kidnapped her sister on her way back from her tuition classes.

The perpetrator soon took the victim to the airport and further boarded a flight to Chennai. Investigations revealed that the convict lied about his identity and went into hiding while he and the girl lived in a rented room posing as a couple. Paltu Das also confirmed that the convict was facing charges under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping) and Section 376 (rape) apart from Section IV of the POCSO Act. The court sentenced accused Karmakar to 3 years of imprisonment under IPC Section 363 and 12 years under POCSO Act and relevant IPC sections. In addition, he was ordered to pay a sum of Rs.13,000 as penalty. The verdict is a beacon of justice, condemning the heinous actions of the perpetrators and reaffirming its commitment to protect the rights and dignity of vulnerable individuals, especially minors, in society.