Cab drivers to stage hunger strike against aggregator exploitation in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Thousands of cab drivers in Guwahati, affiliated with the Assam State Driver’s Association and the All Assam cab Welfare Federation, are set to begin a 48-hour hunger strike on November 20. The protest seeks to highlight the driver’s long-standing grievances with cab aggregator platforms, such as Ola and Uber, and urge the Assam government to establish protective policies.

The president of All Assam State Driver Union, Dhrubaraj Axom, said, “The current situation has put us in a position where earning a stable income or even affording a meal is challenging. Thousands of drivers, who once hoped for financial stability, are now burdened by poor health, heavy debts, and an inability to afford to basic needs, such as renewing vehicle documentation or covering their children’s education,” he said.

The protesting drivers have outlined key demands to address their livelihood issues. These include enforcing a 20% commission cap, implementing fair earnings policies, banning private vehicles from commercial operations, providing free airport parking and ensuring health and pension benefits. They also seek safety measures like CCTV cameras, reduced taxes and penalties, inclusion in poverty alleviation programmes, and social security legislation.

The cab drivers urge the public to recognize their hardships and support their cause. The hunger strike may disrupt Guwahati’s cab services, potentially inconveniencing commuters. However, drivers insist the protest is necessary to secure their livelihoods and demand justice from the government and aggregators. The State government has yet to respond to the drivers’ demands and unresolved issues may escalate, significantly affecting the city’s transport sector.

