Cachar's Suvasish Das Elevated to Joint Secretary to Government of India, A Pride Moment for Barak Valley

In a proud moment for Barak Valley, Suvasish Das, a 2005 batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of the Assam cadre hailing from Sialtic village in Cachar district, has been elevated to the post of Joint Secretary to the Government of India.
His journey from a modest background in Silchar to the highest corridors of national governance has been widely celebrated across Cachar district and the broader Barak Valley region.
Born to the late Subodh Ranjan Das, Suvasish completed his graduation with Honours in Botany from G.C. College, Silchar, in 1997.
He went on to secure an outstanding 17th rank in the UPSC Indian Forest Service Examination in 2004 — a result that set the stage for a distinguished career in public service.
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During his tenure at Kaziranga National Park in 2016, Das made a lasting mark on wildlife conservation. He strengthened anti-poaching operations, leading to the arrest of numerous poachers, and ensured zero rhino poaching during the devastating floods of that year.
He spearheaded rescue efforts that saved nine rhino calves and hundreds of other animals during the floods, and built strong community partnerships through eco-development committees — an approach that locals still remember fondly.
In Biswanath Chariali, his swift establishment of protection camps helped safeguard over 1,400 hectares of Behali Reserve Forest from inter-state encroachment. He also introduced community-driven solar fencing at Gohpur-Brahmajan that effectively reduced man-elephant conflict in the area.
Across postings in Nagaon, Gossaigaon, Chirang, and Barpeta, he consistently focused on afforestation, infrastructure development, and strengthening grassroots forest governance.
Das also made a significant mark outside the forest department. As State Mission Director for PMAY-Urban and DAY-NULM in Assam, he oversaw housing delivery for over 1.3 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and accelerated construction progress across the state.
Under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission, he strengthened self-help groups and enhanced skill training and livelihood programmes for urban communities.
He was subsequently selected for central deputation, where he served as Land and Development Officer under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. In that role, he led major reforms in land management, including the digitisation of over 53,000 properties and the recovery of encroached government land. His tenure saw record revenue collection in 2023–24.
Das has represented India at several international forums, including the World Urban Forum and UN ESCAP, reflecting the broader reach of his expertise in urban development and governance.
His elevation to Joint Secretary is being seen as a recognition of a career deeply rooted in conservation, community engagement, and public service — and as an inspiration for the youth of Assam and the wider Northeast region.