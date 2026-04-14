Cachar's Suvasish Das Elevated to Joint Secretary to Government of India, A Pride Moment for Barak Valley

In a proud moment for Barak Valley, Suvasish Das, a 2005 batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of the Assam cadre hailing from Sialtic village in Cachar district, has been elevated to the post of Joint Secretary to the Government of India.

His journey from a modest background in Silchar to the highest corridors of national governance has been widely celebrated across Cachar district and the broader Barak Valley region.

From G.C. College Silchar to the UPSC Top 20

Born to the late Subodh Ranjan Das, Suvasish completed his graduation with Honours in Botany from G.C. College, Silchar, in 1997.

He went on to secure an outstanding 17th rank in the UPSC Indian Forest Service Examination in 2004 — a result that set the stage for a distinguished career in public service.

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