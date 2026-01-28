Cairn Oil & Gas Empowers Assam's Women Artisans at India Energy Week 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cairn Oil & Gas highlighted Assam’s indigenous women artisans at India Energy Week 2026 in Goa, showcasing traditional handwoven textiles from its operational areas. Under the initiative Threads of Assam – Woven by Baidews, nearly 5,000 women artisans from Borchapori and Agchamua centres displayed gamosas, mekhela chadors, saris, scarves, jackets, bags and pillow covers made from muga and eri silks. The programme provided training, livelihood support and a national platform for these women, enabling financial independence and promoting Assam’s cultural heritage.

