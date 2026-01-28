IG Sudhir Verma Receives President’s Medal for Distinguished Service

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Inspector General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Sudhir Verma has been selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, 2026.

Verma, a 1993-batch SSB officer, has had a long and distinguished career marked by key contributions to border management and security along the India–Nepal and India–Bhutan international borders. He also served for over 11 years in the Special Protection Group (SPG), the elite force entrusted with the security of the Prime Minister, where he rendered notable service.

Earlier, in 2017, Verma was honoured with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in recognition of his professional excellence. Reacting to the honour, he said the award symbolized collective effort and teamwork, and expressed gratitude for the support and cooperation he received throughout his service to the nation.

