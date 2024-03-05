Campaign aims to encourage first time voters in Assam

GUWAHATI: The Ministry of Education in collaboration with Ministry of Youth Affairs is organizing “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye” campaign in higher educational institutions across the country to ensure universal enlightened participation of youth during elections.

As part of the campaign, awareness programmes were organized in different colleges of Assam on Monday. The students of Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati actively participated in the campaign and took a pledge to cast their votes.

On the same lines the Electoral Literacy Club, Lakhipur college, Goalpara in association with its NSS Unit organised a workshop where the students were explained about the online process of voter registration and importance of checking their names in the electoral roll on https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/. Likewise, Kathaguri College, Nagaon organised a workshop for the students on voter awareness.

Mera Pehla Vote – Desh Ke Liye campaign aims at highlighting the significance of participation of new and young voters in elections. Along with encouraging young voters to cast their ballots, Mera Pehla Vote – Desh Ke Liye campaign aims to foster a competitive yet collaborative environment wherein the youth can envision the future of our nation through various creative competitions, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: 8,27,859 voters enrolled covering 5 Legislative Assembly Constituencies of Lakhimpur district