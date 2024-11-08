Cancer Care Centres in Assam Offer Affordable Treatment: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that his government has set up high-quality cancer care centres that offer treatment at an affordable cost.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, “Today is National Cancer Awareness Day; a day to spread awareness about the disease and dispel rumours surrounding it. With advancement in medical science, cancer treatment has evolved and there are high chances of recovery for patients.”

“In Assam, through the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), we have set up high-quality centres to diagnose, treat and manage cancer patients and give them the joy of life at an affordable cost,” he added.

The state government is spending at least Rs 135 crore to ACCF for the construction of four cancer hospitals across the state. A total of 10 cancer hospitals will be built in phase phase-wise manner with three cancer hospitals coming up in the first phase and the rest in the second phase.

In the first phase of hospitals being built in Silchar, Guwahati, and Diphu; seven cancer hospitals will open in Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Golaghat, Nagaon, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia during the second phase.

The Chief Minister said the cancer care model of Assam has been followed by other states in the country. He said, “The entire nation is attempting to emulate Assam. In order to make Assam a nodal state for cancer care, we are considering improving this project.”

Meanwhile, CM Sarma inaugurated a cancer care unit at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). He mentioned, “The state government and Tata Trusts jointly launched this cancer care unit here, which is a part of the state’s network of 17 hospitals.”

“The apex cancer care hospital, a lone category 1 facility, is opening at Guwahati,” CM Sarma added. Tata Trusts will provide Rs 1,180 crore for the project, the Union government (Rs. 180 crore) and more than Rs 80 crore from contributions. The facilities will be run by the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, which has been established to oversee them.

The Chief Minister stated that should there be an income shortfall at the end of the year, and the state government will step in to cover it. He said, “Ten such cancer care centres were operational and over 2.15 lakh patients have received treatment there.” (IANS)

